WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thirty-six-year-old Wichitan U.S. Army Private Pearl Barrow, who was killed during World War II, has been accounted for, the Defense POW/MAI Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Thursday.

Pvt. Barrow was identified in January 2020, but according to the DPAA, his family only recently had their full briefing on his identification.

In Nov. 1944, Barrow was assigned to Company F, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. While engaged in combat near Hürtgen, Germany, he was killed in action.

Because of the fighting, his body was unable to be recovered.

Following the end of World War II, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) was given the responsibility of investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe.

They conducted investigations near Hürtgen between 1946 and 1950 but were unable to recover or identify Barrow’s remains.

He was declared non-recoverable in December 1951.

Over 70 years later in 2017, a DPAA historian was studying unresolved American losses in Hürtgen when he determined that a set of unidentified remains found in 1948 may have belonged to Barrow. They found a business card with “Guaranteed Roofing Co., 832 Indiana” was found with the remains.

While Barrow was not from Indiana, his wife’s listed address in his Report of Death was 832 Indiana St., Wichita, Kansas.

The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1950, were disinterred in August 2018 and sent to the DPAA lab at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for identification.

The identification process involves dental and anthropological analysis, as well as material and circumstantial evidence. Along with that, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial (mtDNA) analysis.

Barrow’s name is now recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.