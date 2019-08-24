Live Now
Wichitans bike to help children with disabilities at Pedalfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans started the morning off with some exercise to help children with disabilities reach their full potential.

It was part of Pedalfest, a one day bike ride through the countryside around the city.

The event is put on every year by Heartspring and the longest ride is a 100k.

Money raised today provides physical therapy, speech therapy, and other services for children in the community.

One participant says the challenging ride was worth it.

“It was pretty hard because it was a lot of uphill but the longest I’ve done is 10 miles,” said David Allen, Rider

Heartspring serves about a thousand kids locally every year.

