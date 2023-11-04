WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, all kinds of food, vendors, music, and dancing can be found at Nomar Plaza for Día de los Muertos.

Dozens of Wichitans came out to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

It’s a tradition in Mexico to celebrate life and honor passed loved ones.

Something the nonprofit, Celebra.inc, wants to continue to share with others in Wichita.

“All together it is amazing, and we feel proud to bring this to the USA because we are a part of the community and we really like to be a part of the other communities too. So that is why everyone is very welcome to come and learn about the alters and about us,” said Día de los Muertos Wichita Organizer, Gisela Pena.

This is the 12th annual Día de los Muertos Wichita.