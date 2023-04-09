WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Wichitans got outdoors to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Many families went to Riverside Park to enjoy the fresh air, barbeque and hunt for Easter eggs.

“It’s a perfect day to get your kids out to the park and let them run around and get rid of some of that cabin fever. Even if they hang out on their phones all the time, it’s still nice to get some fresh air and get out of the house,” Jacob Nagel said.

“We’re going to have Easter with the kids. We’re going to barbecue and have an Easter egg hunt,” said another person at the park.

The weather was nice enough that a shaved ice truck arrived at the park for guests to enjoy.