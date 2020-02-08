Wichitans celebrate first Friday of Black History Month honoring black educators and cultural art

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans kicked off the first Friday of Black History Month honoring black educators and cultural art.

The ninth annual ‘Art That Touches Your Heart’ exhibit at Wichita State University’s Rhatigan Center showcases local and national black artists.

Twelve African-American teachers were also inducted into the black educators hall of fame. Organizers said it’s a way to pay tribute to those who have made a difference in students’ lives.

“Sometimes the students will remark when they vote, they should have named the school after this teacher, this teacher taught me the respect that I needed. They were dressed, they were bold, they were intelligent and so it makes a difference and they don’t forget it is so amazing,” said Janice Thacker, Founder of ‘Art That Touches Your Heart.’

The art gallery will remain on display through Saturday, Feb. 8 from noon until 6 p.m.

For more information visit the event’s page here.

LATEST STORIES: