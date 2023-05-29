WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Wichitans celebrated Memorial Day at Botanica with the Delano Wind Ensemble, who performed a special patriotic concert.

Becky Nutter attended with her granddaughter, Riley.

Delano Wind Ensemble (KSN Photo)

Nutter says Memorial Day makes you appreciate what you have because of what others have done for you.

Veterans from various branches of the military were also in attendance.

One veteran shared what Memorial Day means to him.

“It means to appreciate what you have for the brothers and sisters that have fallen. Every time they lace up their boots, they put on their cloth, they risk their lives to protect what we have earned,” United States Marine Corps Veteran Justin Harley said.

The McConnell Air Force Base Color Guard presented the United States flag ahead of the concert.