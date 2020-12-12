Wichitans celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On December 12, thousands of Catholics celebrate the miraculous appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe with music, food, dancing, prayer, and much more.
“It’s the day that we celebrate when she appeared in Mexico to Juan Diego,” said Rosie Saiz.
Wichitans who partook in this year’s celebration said COVID put a damper on a years-long tradition but said it didn’t keep them from safely honoring the Virgin Guadalupe.
“I like to give thanks to her and god above, you know, for giving me another chance to get to the end of the year and being able to do this for her,” said Abraham Garcia, matachín dancer.
Many of the matachines will be dancing for the majority of the day in different homes, churches, and restaurants.
