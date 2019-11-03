Wichitans celebrate their lost loved ones with Día de los Muertos

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From the music, to the dancers, and people dressed like skeletons, these are all part of one celebration, Día de los Muertos – day of the dead.

Rebecca Taleker first learned about the Mexican tradition last year and felt an immediate connection.

“I thought it was wonderful to be able to remember back to your loved that have passed away. That’s the reason why I dressed up, that’s the reason why I came,” said Taleker.

Saturday, Nov. 2, was the 5th Annual Día de los Muertos Wichita celebration. People filled the Old Town town as they remember aunts, uncles, grandparents, friends, and other lost loved ones.

The celebration included vendors, face painting, folklorico dancers, Aztec cleansing, an ofrenda for lost loved one decorated with photos and some of their favorite items, and more.

Laura Lang is using the day to become closer to her heritage. She said, “I decorated and we’ve really gone all out this year because I feel it’s time to keep that tradition in the family.”

Whether they have been gone a year or decades, Día de los Muertos is keeping memories of lost ones alive.

“Just to let them know they’re gone but never forgotten they live on in us,” said Jenny Renteria.

