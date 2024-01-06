WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans gathered on Saturday to celebrate Three Kings Day, also known as Epiphany.

The tradition says the three wise men visited baby Jesus and brought him gifts. Children will also typically receive gifts on this day.

Saturday’s celebration was filled with music and dance from several countries in Central and Latin America.

One performer says events like this one help connect different generations to this tradition.

“Sometimes our child, they – the only contact they have with the culture is what we say, but they don’t get to experience the same thing we have before when we used to live in our country, so it’s really important to keep our roots alive,” said performer Joel Rosario.

The public celebration was held at the Sedgwick County Extension Office. Guests were able to visit multicultural Hispanic booths and the Three Kings, as well as enjoy crafts, music, folkloric dance, and food for sale.

