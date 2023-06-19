WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans are cleaning up after Saturday night’s storm damage. Two say trees fell on their homes.

“Shocking, overwhelming, just a lot, a whole bunch of motions all at one time,” Nathan Johnson said.

A tree fell on his home last night along with James Mills.

“I went into my son’s room, and we actually saw a tree branch poking through,” Mills said. “It had made an awful mess in there from the sheetrock and everything. So I thought, oh no, we’ve got a branch that’s gone through and punctured. So I called my landlord. She’s like, well, we’re in Derby in our basement right now, so there’s not much that we can do.”

Johnson said the storm was very loud.

“I heard a loud bang and shook the entire house,” Johnson said. “It fell over kind of right where the kitchen is, and there’s some of the ceiling that fell down inside and everything, but it could have been a whole whole lot worse.”

Mills wasn’t the only one with damage on his street.

“I started seeing trees from down the road here,” Mills said. “Trees and big limbs start to fall, you could hear them cracking and breaking. This one broke right in front of us. We heard a loud boom, and we thought that’s what it was. We went back inside and called our mom, making sure there’s no tornadoes and stuff.”

No one in their homes was hurt.

Mills said he realized how important it is to be weather aware.