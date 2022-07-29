WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Mega Millions Jackpot is at almost $1.3 billion. Just the thought of winning that kind of money has people buzzing. KSN spoke to some Wichitans who were feeling lucky and buying tickets.

“Nervous. I would love to win that,” said Lachevia.

“Super exciting. I’m hoping that you know, I can be rich forever,” mentioned Azsha.

People kept strolling into Quik Trip, wallets in hand, spending cash hoping to make some.

“Whatever is in my wallet is probably what I’m going to do. probably about 40 bucks,” commented Trayvon.

“Probably like $5 at the most,” added Lachevia.

“Probably $20 worth,” said Thea.

Many people played their lucky numbers.

“Two is like the month of February, and February is my favorite month. My birthday, my dad’s birthday, you know Black history month is, you know, in February, Presidents day, Valentine’s day, so I’m going to go with two,” continued Azsha.”

“17. I don’t know why but I keep seeing 17,” added Trayvon.

Everyone was hoping to hit the jackpot and dreamed about what they’d do next.

“I’m going to give back to the church, and then I’m going to help some of my family and then save up for my kids,” mentioned Lachevia.

“Definitely cash the ticket in secrecy and probably buy a house. That’s the first thing I’ll do and then just start randomly giving money to my family and friends. In secrecy, as well,” concluded Azsha.

“Education for all my great grandkids and grandkids and just enjoy life and make everyone’s life better,” added Thea.

“That one billion, it wouldn’t last me for long because I have a big heart, and I know a lot of people are in need. not just me. so I would love to help anybody,” concluded Trayvon.

Friday night’s jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions 20 year history.

Winning numbers for the jackpot are: 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday’s Megaplier is 2X.