WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Wichitans gathered Sunday morning to show their pride by walking in a unity march.

The march started at 11 a.m. and went from Old Town Square to Hyde Park.

Wichita Pride Parade Director Anders Wall says they hold the unity march every year in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots that occurred in June 1969.

Wall said they had a very good showing for the parade.

“I think it speaks highly of people’s resilience and perseverance even in what sometimes is a political climate which is maybe a little adverse to accepting everyone as equals, and I think this just shows that regardless of opposition we are going to come and show that we can be together as a community,” Christ Tyson said.

A family picnic followed the march.

Wichita Pride is holding other events this month, including a drag show, another parade and a festival.