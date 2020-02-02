Wichitans get ink’d up before the Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chiefs Kingdom is a lifetime commitment and many fans are literally showing just how far they will go to represent their team. One local tattoo shop helps those die-hard fans show their appreciation for the team.

“They all come decked out in their Chiefs stuff very happy that we are in the Super Bowl, very proud,” said Tom Seifert, Ol’ Crow Body Arts owner.

Seifert started a tattoo sale 12 days ago promoting $80 Chiefs tattoos, and since then, Ol’ Crow Body Arts has seen at least 60 Chief fans come in for their new ink.

“We’ve done $80 Chiefs tattoos, the arrowhead, KC just until today,” added Seifert.

And while Seifert is excited about the game, he says he’s had an even better time sharing these moments with the fandom.

“It’s fun to talk to complete strangers, that are all Chiefs fans. So almost as fun as the tailgating. Seeing other die-hard fans come in root for their team and show it on their skin,” said Seifert.

The $80 designs included the KC arrowhead, the typical KC print, the arrowhead ripping out of the skin and the unique Polynesian arrowhead.

