WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans took advantage of Sunday’s weather.

More than 60 vendors set up shop at Exploration Place for Shop & Grub

People could enjoy music and buy food, clothes, jewelry and more.

Local vendors say markets like this are great for business and the community.

“I think that they enjoy seeing the entrepreneurship of Wichita,” Roxie’s Creations Owner Roxie Cummings said. “Wichita is so easy to get started in business and just very inviting. Everybody just loves and supports small businesses.”

The next Shop & Grub will be on Sunday, Sept. 17th, at Century II with Open Streets.