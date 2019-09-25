Wichitans go on ‘urban explorations’ to brainstorm ideas for riverfront development

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday night dozens gathered in downtown Wichita to brainstorm new ideas to revitalize the riverfront.

The city is taking a different approach when it comes to suggestions.

They are called urban explorations and are not your typical presentation.

“I love doing that kind of thing,” said participant Harold Kieler.

Wichitans came out in their comfortable sneakers to Century II Tuesday.

The tour started after a quick presentation and took people on a half-mile walk and stair climb on the path of the river, past the Hyatt and back to Bob Brown Expo Hall.

“I talked to a friend of mine as we were walking, and he said he’d never been on that side, that walk down there along the river,” said Kieler.

“These urban exploration tours give people the ability to walk the space and see things they haven’t seen,” said Susie Santo, president and CEO of Visit Wichita.

The goal was to give community members a different perspective.

“I think it’s a really creative solution,” said Wichitan Courtney Sendall. “You’re going to see things and experience things that you wouldn’t get just from seeing someone talk from a PowerPoint.”

It gives us an idea of how much riverfront we really have that’s accessible to these improvements,” said Dave Crockett, a Wichita resident.

And after the tour, the floor was opened to questions and different issues, like accessibility, parking and convention space.

Now organizers can go to the drawing board with new ideas.

“The design team is taking all that they learned from the individuals as well as all of the studies and they’ll come back in october with all of their findings,” said Santo.

If you missed the tours Tuesday, there’s still time to join in.

You can RSVP for one of the urban explorations happening Wednesday that start at the Hyatt Regency downtown.

