Wichitans hold vigil for Fort Hood soldiers Vanessa Guillén and Gregory Morales

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A vigil was held Sunday afternoon in west Wichita in memory of Fort Hood soldiers Vanessa Guillén and Gregory Morales.

Spc. Vanessa Guillén was reported missing in April 23, 2020. Guillén’s body was identified by Armed Forces Medical Examiner System at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on July 6th.

Pvt. Gregory Morales was last seen in August 2019. His skeletal remains were found in Killeen, Texas on June 19th.

The vigil was held on the corner of Maple and Meridian in front of the mural of Vanessa Guillen brought in Army veterans, community leaders, amongst others.

“I found it my responsibility to bring the light to the fact that a lot of soldiers are outraged right now at the death of these soldiers in Fort Hood,” said Erwin R. Bleckley VFW commander for post 112, Martin Garcia. “There’s a toxic leadership that’s systemic all the way down from the top to the bottom at Fort Hood and I feel like if there isn’t an investigation, these soldiers’ death will continue to happen.

“It’s very important for me to be here and participate and also to come together as a community,” said guest speaker, Mayra Cervantes. ” Personally, my sister was deployed this month, and so it’s something that’s really personal to my family and to my self to be here and be able to speak and be part of these types of events.”

The vigil began with a prayer led by Father Jacob Carlin followed by a performance from Los Matachines at St. Patrick Catholic Church who performed a centuries-old dance in honor of the deceased soldiers.

Organizers also took this time and urged attendees to take action and vote in this year’s election.

