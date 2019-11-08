Wichitans invited to complete fireworks ordinance survey for 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department wants your input on the City’s fireworks ordinance during the Fourth of July holiday season.

In 2018, the ordinance was changed so the Wichita could reduce the number of illegal fireworks and injuries. Wichita Fire Department increased public education and enforcement in an effort to reduce the use of illegal fireworks and related injuries.

Nearly 140 fireworks citations were issued and another 59 were written in 2019. Questions continue to be asked if these enforcement efforts are effective and/or necessary.

The WFD will be making presentations to the District Advisory Boards and the Wichita City Council in early 2020 and would like to have public input. to ensure we reach as many residents as possible.

The fire department put together a survey to see what if anything should be changed in it.