Wichitans invited to help name new Evergreen community center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita residents, most notably in the north area, are encouraged to submit name ideas for the new Evergreen community center being built at the current Evergreen Branch Library, 2601 N. Arkansas.

The library has been closed since November because of the renovations. It will reopen in the fall when the community center is ready.

The project is led by District VI City Council Member Cindy Claycomb and will combine the Evergreen Library, Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, Empower Evergreen and several other community organizations into one central location residents can access. It is designed as a “one stop shop” to fulfill multiple community needs.

“We are excited to name the new community center at Evergreen,” Council Member Cindy Claycomb said. “The new center will connect residents to resources, services, and opportunities. Our goal is to improve the strength of local neighborhoods through small business support, career, and workforce development, education, digital literacy, and inclusion.

Residents can click here to submit name ideas through June 4.

After that, the naming recommendations will be presented to the Naming Advisory Committee at the noon July 20 Library Board of Directors meeting where the list will be pared down to five names.

The public will be able to rank their preferred choices, and the Naming Advisory Committee will discuss the top options at the August 17 Library Board of Directors meeting.

Members of the Wichita Public Library Board of Directors are serving as the Naming Advisory Committee.