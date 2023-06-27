WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans lined up outside the Salvation Army near 3rd and Market on Tuesday for a free fan.

Volunteers with Evergy and the Salvation Army worked to hand out 500 fans to older adults, individuals with disabilities, and those without access to air conditioning.

“This is just another way that we are spreading good energy in our community and making sure that we are helping our customers stay cool during the hot summer months,” said Abby Hickey, Evergy communication manager. “We are hoping that we can give away every fan that we have here to help our community.”

Recipients were required to provide ID for everyone in the household and proof of address, such as a utility bill.