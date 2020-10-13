Wichitans observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple declared October 12 to be Indigenous Peoples’ Day to commemorate the history and culture of Native Americans.

Wichita resident Peggy Grell gathered people for a celebration in Orchard Park after getting the local Warrior Society’s blessing.

“They were all for it, and the city has helped me so much,” Grell said.

Prayers were said in both a native language and English.

Grell hopes to grow the event bigger next year.

“We’re standing right here on Indian land right now, where the people lived and made their home. I just think it’s important we honor that,” Grell said.

A spokesperson for the Native American Community Resource Coalition tells KSN that over 90 different tribes are represented within Wichita.

LATEST STORIES: