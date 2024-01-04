WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow will soon fall over a large swath of Kansas and Northern Oklahoma.

In Wichita, residents are scrambling for supplies ahead of the snow. Scrapers, shovels, and ice melt are flying off the shelves at local hardware stores.

Ace Hardware General Manager Bryan Gramlich says there’s typically a surge in sales right before storms. He says they are prepared for the storm.

“We have a warehouse that’s got several pallets. We have secondary suppliers that we can get it from,” says Gramlich. “Multiple areas that we get it from, but mostly our warehouse.”

The City of Wichita says crews are already pretreating roads ahead of the storm. Lisa Teachman has the latest Storm Tracker 3 Forecast.

You can find the latest weather closings and delays by clicking here.