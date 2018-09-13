Wichitans prepare for Hurricane Florence Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - As Hurricane Florence continues to develop, KSN is checking in with Kansans that have found themselves in the path of the monster storm.

One Wichita woman arrived in South Carolina on September 8 for vacation.

"I kind of vaguely heard about it (Hurricane Florence) but it didn't even register with me that it might affect us," Katie Cape told KSN's Amanda Aguilar in a phone interview.

Cape and her family were staying at Surfside Beach, just south of Myrtle Beach.

"The weather is beautiful. It's hard to believe this big monster storm is headed this way," said Cape. "But the beach is empty and they're not letting anybody get in the water."

Many businesses are closed and residential homes are boarded up along the coast, according to Cape.

She and her family drove to Charlotte, N.C. yesterday morning.

Cape described the highways as busy.

"They've closed both sides of the highway to go inland, so you can't even come this way anymore," she said. "You can't come east anymore. You have to go west."

Cape said she plans to leave Charlotte on Saturday.

Former Wichitan prepares to ride out Hurricane Florence

Nicholas Gilbert lived in Wichita, and moved to North Carolina two months ago.

Gilbert decided to stay with his friend, who lives in New Bern, N.C. -- which is near the North Carolina coast. The two friends are also feet away from the Neuse River.

"We're just trying to get as much supplies as we can," Gilbert said. "We got about two crates of canned food."

Gilbert said they have boards ready too.

"We're probably going to nail up some windows," he said. "At the same time, if flooding comes in, we want to have some access to get out if need be."

Gilbert and his friend are scuba divers and are prepared with all their gear.

"We're ready to go if somebody comes by and needs help," he said.

According to Gilbert, some people in his area aren't evacuating -- unfortunately, it's not by choice.

"Lot of the gas stations don't have gas, or most of them just have diesel or some just have unleaded. A lot of people kind of feel just kind of stuck," Gilbert shared. "For the most part, a lot of people can't afford to move out."

As a former Kansan, Gilbert is used to tornadoes but says he feels well-prepared for Hurricane Florence.

While some Kansans are evacuating or planning to ride out the storm, one Wichita man is heading toward it.

