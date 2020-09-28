Wichitans rally in Riverside Park in solidarity with Breonna Taylor

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of around 40 demonstrators gathered at Riverside Park Sunday afternoon in solidarity with national protests and Breonna Traylor’s family.

Demonstrators say they are upset to learn about the recent news surrounding the Taylor case.

” Upset frustrated with the status quo. This happens far too often that rogue police officers get away with murder,” said Pastor Moe.

Demonstrators phased the cold Sunday and say they will continue to fight for justice despite the weather.

” Injustice doesn’t care about the weather. We are fighting injustice and we are standing together in unity,” said Pastor Moe.

Participants said they will continue hold peaceful rallies until circumstances change.

Everyone participating in the rally had to wear a face masks.

