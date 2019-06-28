Wichitans rank safety as top funding priority

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita continues to work on the 2020-2021 operating budget, and officials are seeking guidance from residents.

Wichita debuted its new online budget simulator in May, and the results are in.

More than 1,400 Wichita responded and identified areas of safety as top priorities.

Fire and medical response Police emergency response Persons crime investigation Police training Pavement maintenance Property crime investigation Stormwater drainage School resources officers Transit services Park maintenance

The online simulator asked Wichitans to enter their appraised value of their property to calculate their tax bill. As the resident made their budget choices, it’d show how it would impact their taxes.

According to the results, many residents are willing to pay more in taxes to support specific services.

“While the budget simulator was never intended to be scientific, these are just extra tools to help the council, as we make the decisions on our city budget,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell.

While Wichitans care about safety, it’s a different story when it comes to leisure.

The lowest funding priorities include:

Golf CityArts Grants to arts and cultural agencies Library branches City communications

Reports showed a little over 40% of respondents decreased funding for golf. Funding was kept at the same level for arts and culture, library services and communications.

Mayor Longwell encourages more residents to provide feedback on the proposed budget.

“If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, keep responding and giving your thoughts on social media,” he said. “Staff will continue to make comments throughout the next week.”

Wichita City Manager is set to present the proposed budget to city council on July 23. Public hearings are set for August 6 and 13, then council can adopt it after that.

The full report of the online budget simulator can be viewed here.