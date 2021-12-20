Wichitans react to USPS telling them to install mailboxes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichitans have recently received white flags in their yard and letters from the U.S. Postal Service. The letters say they need to install a mailbox or sign up for a P.O. Box in order to keep receiving their mail.

USPS says the reason is that loose dogs put USPS employees in danger.

USPS did not give KSN an interview, but they did release this statement, “Last year, over 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs. The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. If a carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the carrier and/or Postmaster may halt delivery until the dog or dogs have been secured by their owner.”

Homeowner Roger Watson read part of the letter sent to him from the USPS to KSN, “We sent a letter asking you for your help by restraining your loose dog. Because your letter carrier was unable to deliver the mail again on Dec. 8 due to your dog.”

The problem, Roger Watson says he doesn’t own any dogs, “I mean, what else can you say? It’s not right.”

Landlord Greg Moore spent his Monday installing a mailbox into his renter’s front yard. Moore explained, “I’m about to dig the hole, put the post in, let it sit in concrete tonight, and tomorrow we’ll put this thing right on top of it. So right now, I’m just measuring where it goes.”

But, installing a mailbox isn’t easy for everyone.

“I’m a single mom,” said homeowner Kelce Crenshaw. “So it’s kind of like, I don’t know how to put in a mailbox. My house was built in 1940, so what am I supposed to do with the mailbox on my house?”

Watson added that if everyone needs to install a mailbox, he’d rather have USPS install a community mailbox in the neighborhood. However, he says USPS has not responded to that request yet.