Wichitans remember D-Day 75 years later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – D-Day veterans and other people are marking exactly 75 years since the invasion of Normandy that helped change the course of World War II.

The sea of mercury blue couldn’t have been more peaceful as the sun rose Thursday over Omaha Beach. About 100 people gathered at dawn on the edge of the waters that ran red on June 6, 1944, the first of five code-named beaches where Allied forces came ashore to push the Nazis out of France.

Here in Wichita, several gathered at Veterans Memorial Park. At 8 a.m., a bell sounded eight times, a wreath was laid and the “Taps” were played.

Vietnam veteran Bryson Allen stressed the importance of this day with KSN News.

“When you use your cell phone today or go down to McDonald’s and get a sandwich, you have the freedom to do that and had we not stopped Nazi Germany when we did, we probably wouldn’t have those freedoms today so all those folks that went ashore and those that didn’t come home really deserve our recognition,” said Allen.

D-Day cost the lives of 4,414 Allied troops, 2,501 of them Americans. More than 5,000 were injured. On the German side, several thousand were killed or wounded.