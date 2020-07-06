Wichitans share thoughts after first weekend with new mask ordinance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While masks are supposed to be on your face in public in Wichita, the topic also remains on people’s minds.

Gaberial Booker, Wichita State University student, says since the mask ordinance for Wichita passed on Friday he can see the difference.

“Before the ordinance, I feel like people really weren’t wearing the masks very frequently.”

He believes the city council’s vote to issue the mandate was the right decision.

“It’s necessary, we don’t want people getting sick, and we don’t want the number of cases to continue to increase. Cause we wanna get back to work and our social life.”

The mask is an additional layer, during the hot summer months, but some Wichitans are glad the ordinance has been made for the time being.

“If we wanna keep businesses open, if we wanna keep people able to be out and in public then the idea of wearing a mask since there’s no cure, there’s no shot, lots of concerns I think it makes sense,” said Than Chastain.

Some aren’t thrilled to cover up and not masking how they feel about it.

“We have certain freedoms. We don’t need the government to micromanage our lives. It’s our own choice if we want to wear a mask or if we don’t want to wear a mask in public that is absolutely no jurisdiction of the government’s to choose that,” said Dan Chase.

Not everyone wearing a mask wants to but many say they understand why.

“I’m not particularly a fan, but I do understand that it’s necessary,” said Wilma Holloway.

“I’d rather wear a mask and things be open than to stay quarantined or to stay at home and everything be closed. I think it’s terrible for the economy,” said Darren Warren.

Regardless of how you feel about masks, with the exception of certain cases, not wearing a mask in public in Wichita can make you subject to a fine. The first offense will cost $25, second offense $50, and $100 each offense after that.

