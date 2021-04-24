Wichitans share thoughts on what more can be done following Chauvin guilty verdict

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On the heels of the Derek Chauvin trial, some Wichitans are continuing the conversation. Many are saying justice has been served, while others say there is work to be done.

“We haven’t reached where we want to be yet, but it’s a start,” said Treva Graham-Smith, community activist.

Saturday afternoon, dozens rode around Wichita to celebrate the justice seen for George Floyd–

while bringing awareness for other lives that were taken unjustly.

“If we have to keep doing this over and over again until we get the outcome that we want, we will do it,” said Graham-Smith.



“We’re overall relieved and now we’re saying, okay, what about the other cases that were kind of swept under the rug,” said MaKayla Knox, community activist.

Knox was one of the leaders from last summer’s peace protests in Wichita. She says while the guilty verdict was a relief more can be done, “I feel like the police training needs to be a little bit longer than it is now, and just policemen going into the black community, building that trust again.”

“I just like to see everybody get along and the police get involved with the community more and talking to the different races more than what they do,” said Dorothy Neal, an attendee at Satuday’s celebration.”They can understand our feelings and we can understand their feelings.”

Knox believes trust can be rebuilt in more areas than one, “Not just the police, in the health care systems, its food systems, it’s the school systems that need to be trained and just re-brought up again.”

