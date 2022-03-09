WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The price of oil is down from Tuesday’s jump. In fact, it hit almost $129 a barrel Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, it was trending much lower at around $109 a barrel. That price is still quite the jump if you compare that to where it was one month ago at $88, which is why some are looking for other ways to get around.

Some see this as traveling lighter, but others may see it as saving quite a bit of money at the pump, even if that means driving out in what is left of winter.



“It’s picking up pretty quick,” said Aaron Snyder, Indian Motorcycles of Wichita.

Kansas may not have the perfect riding weather yet, but when you consider how much it costs to fill up your car, compared to how much it costs to fill up a motorcycle, guys like Damon Ross are going with the alternative.

“It’s a lot cheaper, you know, 15 bucks to fill up versus 50,” said Ross.

The showroom at Indian Motorcycles of Wichita has about 200 motorcycles, with the majority of them being Harley-Davidsons. One of the salesmen, Aaron Snyder, said high gas prices are driving up recent business.

“Even though the weather is going down, we’ve probably sold 12 bikes already this week, so I mean, it’s kicking up real fast,” said Snyder.

Gas prices are also rising fast. In fact, AAA reports just one week ago, the Kansas statewide average for unleaded gasoline was $3.39. On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the price is $3.79. If you compare that price to one year ago, it was $2.63.

Ross remembers when gas prices reached an all-time statewide average high of $4.02 a gallon in July 2008, which is why he’s going back to his Harley.

“I had a pickup truck, and it was 120 to fill up, so I got rid of that went back to a car, so now I guess I’ll ride my bike more,” said Ross.

Even though we are all feeling it at the pump, believe it or not, Kansas still has the lowest average gas prices in the entire country.