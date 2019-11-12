Wichitans to recognize fallen vets with wreath-laying event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many people are already gearing up for Christmas and that includes the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
The Little Arkansas Chapter is teaming up with Wreaths Across America to decorate veterans’ graves.
“We remember the ones who have gone. we honor the ones who are still living and teach the younger generations about what has happened,” said Gayle Williamson, Wreaths Across America Coordinator for the Little Arkansas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Williamson says they’ve partnered with Pizza Hut locations in Wichita and part of the proceeds from food purchases will go to the Little Arkansas Chapter DAR to help with their efforts.
The group hopes to lay wreaths on 1,500 graves at five area cemeteries and they are still in need of volunteers.
The cost of each wreath is $15.
The organization will have a formal honorary ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. It will be held at Valley Center Cemetery.
The group will then lay wreaths at each deceased veterans grave until they run out.
For more information on how you can volunteer or donate, you can contact the organization by email at: littlearkansasdar@gmail.com or you can click here to access their Facebook page.
