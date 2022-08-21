WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger.

In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. Some believe people are not informed of the resources the city has to offer. Adding that there are multiple farmers’ markets in town every weekend and community gardens all throughout Wichita.

However, others say it could also be a transportation and a custom issue. Saying a lot of the time people find themselves going to larger grocery stores where the produce is out of stock, overpriced, or limited.

“I think also we are a society of convenience. So unfortunately especially in this country, there is a fast-food restaurant on every corner and so I think people become brainwashed to this is cheaper faster, easier right? When we could cook healthier at home at a more affordable price. So, I think that’s part of the problem,” said resident, Susan Thomann

But Wichitans do believe there is a way to solve this food insecurity issue.

“I think the communities need to come together. Sustainable in the homes as well. You can grow this, your community right here a little I think what people are worried about is the price range but you are getting quality over quantity. So, when I come here it is all natural foods it’s healthier and it’s a good lifestyle,” said resident, Janet Johnston.

For more information on the Wichita farmers market you can check out these two pages.

Old Town Farmers and Art Market and the Kansas Grow Farmers Market.

For community gardens, you can find more information here.