Wichitans will get to vote before Century II can be demolished, but it will be non-binding

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved a policy Tuesday that requires a public advisory vote before any historical or architecturally important building can be torn down, remodeled or sold.

That means a public advisory vote would be necessary before Century II or the old downtown library could be torn down, remodeled or sold.

The policy was inspired by a Save Century II petition requesting a binding vote. The group behind the petition wants to protect Century II from any changes or demolition during riverfront development.

The mayor says the policy for an advisory vote was a collaborative effort to satisfy concerns in the community. The estimated cost of an advisory election would be $100,000.

The results of the vote would not be binding.

City Council Member Brandon Johnson said he was part of riverfront development discussions and the plan was always to have a public vote.

“I have never been a part of any conversation with the private sector or my colleagues that said, ‘Hey, we’re just gonna do it,'” he said. “It’s always been, ‘How do we engage the public, get more input and then get a vote?’ That way folks can have their say at the ballot box on the future of the riverfront.”

The City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the policy for an advisory election. One council member was absent.

Also Tuesday morning, in a Sedgwick County courtroom, a judge listened to closing arguments in a case involving the City of Wichita trying to have the Save Century II petition thrown out. The judge said he will issue a written decision but it will not come today.

KSN is reaching out to the Save Century II organizers to get their reaction to an advisory election instead of a binding election.

LATEST STORIES: