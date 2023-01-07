WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in Wichita’s 5th District gathered today for breakfast and to hear from community leaders.

Wichita’s new police chief, Joseph Sullivan, and Sedgwick County Commissioner-Elect Ryan Baty were there. Both Sullivan and Baty got an opportunity to talk with members of the community and discuss their future plans.

“We have significant plans for District 4. A lot of it has to do with and begins with stability in county governments, staffing stability and giving people like our sheriff and our DA’s office, EMS, County fire, giving them the resources they need to bring stability to their departments,” Baty said.

Baty added he plans on focusing on mental health and providing resources to help the community. He will be sworn in tomorrow along with incumbents Pete Meitzner and Jim Howell.