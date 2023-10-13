WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita has been voted as the No. 3 best small airport in the nation.

It’s the second time the airport has received the honor for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award. The first time was in 2020.

Officials with the airport say the honor is important because it can help attract conventions, sporting events, and even tourism to the region. They say it also helps reinforce its relationships with the airlines that provide service to the airport.

The criteria used to select Wichita for the honor include parking and rental car facilities, speed through security, cleanliness, concessions, percentage of on-time flights, and high passenger approval ratings.

To see the full list of 20 finalists and the top 10 airports, click here.