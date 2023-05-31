WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Aley Pool will be closed Wednesday following significant vandalism. Aley is located in the 1800 block of S. Seneca.

The City of Wichita said 25 chairs were started on fire overnight. Damage occurred to sun shades and more.

The City said, “Our park and recreation amenities belong to us all, and senseless vandalism hurts our community and the children and families looking forward to a fun day of swimming.”

Aley Pool damage (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

The City of Wichita on Tuesday reported that six splash pads had been closed. Two were because of vandalism.

A press conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. to address the recent pool and splash pad vandalism.

