Wichita’s Boil Water Advisory’s impact on businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Boil Water Advisory is impacting thousands, from homeowners to businesses. Some stores were forced to close. Those that did stay open had to get creative.

Many restaurants KSN’s Zach Martin went to were closed before he even pulled up to the front door, but the ones that remained open had to make some on-the-fly changes in order to keep customers safe.

At Church’s Chicken on E. 13th, they did stay open for customers, but they had to adapt.

“Right now, what we’re doing, is we’re not serving any drinks right now,” explained assistant manager, Raven Lacy, “and when we’re washing our dishes we are boiling our hard water.”

On E. 17th, Fairmount Coffee Company also stayed open for customers.

Paige Edgington, the manager at Fairmount Coffee Company said, “In the restaurant business we have to deal with a lot of different things and you have to be willing to be flexible but to be honest it was pretty surprising to hear that’s what’s going on, we’ll have to adapt, we’ll shift, we’ll do what we need to do.”

“Most of what we make is made with water so we’re not able to make anything or serve any customers,” Edgington added. “We’re just going to be cautious and take precautions to make sure our customers are safe.”

Edgington says Fairmount always tries to be a welcoming environment, but it’s difficult for a coffee company to stay open for the day without any water.

“It’s pretty likely that if we’re not able to serve a product to our customers, we’ll probably have to close early tonight,” Edgington explained.