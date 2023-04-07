WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita has named a new director of Botanica.

Dawn Hewitt will oversee the gardens. According to the City of Wichita, she will be responsible for managing employees and ensuring the most efficient operation of the organization, facilities and grounds.

Dawn Hewitt (Courtesy: City of Wichita)

Botanica opened in 1987 and features 18 acres of garden scaping, including more than 4,000 species of plants, 50 sculptures and an annual attendance of more than 300,000 visitors.

Botanica is a public/private partnership between the City of Wichita and Botanica, Inc., a nonprofit founded to operate the gardens.

The City says Hewitt has over 20 years of nonprofit experience, including most recently serving as the director of operations for the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas. She holds a master’s degree in art history with a focus on museum studies. She will start work on July 10.

Last August, Marty Miller, the former executive director, retired. He oversaw several projects to transform the garden.