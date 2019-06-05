Wichita’s Eisenhower Airport receives grant to preserve runway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Airport Authority has received formal notification it will receive $8.6 million in grant funding for the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport to preserve and extend the life of its longest runway.

The airport was previously notified of a grant award of $6,660,000 for replacing the center 50-feet of the runway’s center “keel” section. The grant announced today, combined with the previous grant, will allow the airport to undertake critical and much-needed rehabilitation and replacement of its longest runway. The overall grant awards for runway improvements and rehabilitation is over $15 million.

Brad Christopher, Assistant Director of Airports, said he anticipates the life of the runway will be extended by roughly 15 years because of these combined grants.

Late last year, Sen. Moran and the rest of the Kansas congressional delegation sent a letter of support to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao in support of the grant request submitted by the Wichita Airport Authority.