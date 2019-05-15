Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport receives FAA grant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport has won an FAA grant in the amount of $6,660,000 to fund part of a major runway replacement project.

The funding will provide the majority of the cost to replace the center section of Runway 1L-19R in order to provide a longer life for the airport’s longest and most important runway. The total cost of the project is $7,400,000. The remaining $740,000 will be funded with airport revenue.

The runway rehabilitation includes replacement of Runway 1L-19R keel section of pavement.