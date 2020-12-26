Wichita’s first Christmas baby of 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to multiple studies, December 25th is the least likely day of the year to give birth in the United States.

Teresa and Greg Keller welcomed the first Wichita Christmas baby of 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Saint Joseph just after 2:30 Friday morning.

KSN News reached out to two Wichitans about what it’s like to celebrate their own birthday on Christmas Day.

“All I can tell you is that it’s a blessing. People are really kind to remember both. See the good thing is, when you get older, you can forget it’s your birthday, and then you don’t have to add years on,” explained Elsie Crickard, who has celebrated her December 25 birthday here in Wichita for most of her life.

Kris Nuss, another Christmas baby from Wichita, told us he’s always loved Christmas and celebrating both the holiday and his birthday with family.

Both Crickard and Nuss told us the key is the family separating what is a Christmas gift and what is intended for their birthday, they also both said you can’t be mad at getting double the presents.