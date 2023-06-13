WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Brick Convention – Lego Fan Expo is coming to Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center Exhibition Hall from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1.

Tickets start at $14 and will go on sale Thursday, June 15. Tickets are available online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328), or in person at the Century II Box Office.

“Wichita’s first-ever LEGO fan convention will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages,” Century II says.

Professional LEGO artists from around the U.S. will be coming to the Wichita Brick Convention to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans.

Century II says there will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast members from the LEGO Masters TV show.

There will also be a construction Zone where LEGO fans will be able to make their own creations with thousands of available bricks.

Fans can also watch and interact with live builds.

“Galleries have also been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display,” Century II says.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

The event will be supporting Creations for Charity, with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization.

According to Century II, Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

For more details on the brick convention, click here.