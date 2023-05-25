WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Q-Line will extend its route for the summer.

The free bus typically serves Douglas from Crown Heights to Delano. The bus will now extend west along Museum Boulevard to provide direct access to Exploration Place, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Wichita Art Museum, Old Cowtown and the Advanced Learning Library. During the summer, children and their parents can explore museums for free through the Sunflower Summer program.

The Q-Line’s summertime extension runs from Saturday, May 27, through Saturday, August 12, and will operate Monday through Saturday from early morning to late evening.

The Q will operate with high-frequency service every 15-20 minutes during museum hours.

Detailed service schedules and real-time tracking of the Q can be found within the MyStop mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices.