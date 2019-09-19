Wichita’s KU School of Medicine shows off performance manikins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The simulation center at KU School of Medicine-Wichita features a line of manikins that can do everything from have a heart attack to give birth.

They also feature a full range of human emotions.

“I have never seen anything like this,” visitor Connie Fahey said Wednesday.

Fahey delivered a manikin baby from “Victoria” the manikin mother.

Dr. Eli Brumfield, the medical director of the simulation center, says the controlled setting allows students to sharpen their skills in a low-stress environment.

“I think the fact we get to practice on simulation models is very beneficial for us just, because if we do make a mistake, it’s alright. Real people’s lives aren’t at risk in that sense,” first-year medical student Annie Dinh said.

