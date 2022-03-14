WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Later this month, Wichita’s Littlest Heroes (WLH) will be hosting a prom for children and teens ages 10-18 that are all battling life-threatening medical conditions.

“We know they will not all make it to prom and want to give them a chance to do so,” said Brianna Baskerville, the Founder and Executive Director of WLH.

The Greatest Hero Prom will be held on March 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wichita Collegiate High School, 9115 E 13th St N. This will be the second time WLH has held this event.

The first prom held by WLH. Courtesy: Brianna Baskerville.

Students who attend Wichita Collegiate have been working to help WLH organize the event for the past few months. There will be a DJ, games, activities, and more.

Other organizations are coming together to the 150+ heroes that are expected to attend or volunteer:

Students at Paul Mitchell The School Wichita are doing hair for the girl heroes

Stems Floral is donating their time to make corsages and boutonnieres

U Hungry Food Truck is coming out to feed the heroes

Admission is free, and siblings ages 10 and up are welcome. All the attendees need to do is register, put on their dancing shoes, and get ready to party.

When a child or teen is fighting a life-threatening medical condition, “normal life” is rarely anything close to normal. Wichita’s Littlest Heroes is hosting our second EVER Hero prom for kiddos 10 and up. Many Heroes will not have a “normal” prom experience, for so many reasons. So WLH is working to fill this gap, and throw a party of a lifetime for these kids. WLH website

If anyone would like to donate to this event, they can do so on the WLH website.

“It will be an amazing night of community coming together to support these kids who might not otherwise make it to prom,” said Baskerville.