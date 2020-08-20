Wichita’s Neighborhood Night Out 2020 canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Neighborhood Night Out 2020 has been canceled according to the city of Wichita.

Traditionally held the second Tuesday in August, city officials considered moving the date of Neighborhood Night Out to October of 2020 in hopes COVID-19 restrictions might be lessened. However, after careful consideration, it was determined canceling the event was the safest action.

Neighborhood Night Out is an annual event that promotes neighborhood safety and combats crime by encouraging neighbors to get to know one other through neighborhood parties, picnics, cookouts and other social gatherings over one designated evening. The parties are voluntary and are hosted by residents.

