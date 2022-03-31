WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The renovation of an almost 100-year-old building in downtown Wichita into a modern school of medicine is nearing completion. The Kansas Health Science Center Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, also known as KansasCOM, will have 85 students when classes begin in August.

KansasCOM will be the first college of osteopathic medicine in Kansas. It will be in the heart of downtown Wichita, in a former department store at 230 E. William. On Thursday, KSN got a chance to tour the building and see how it is being transformed into a medical school.

Tiffany Masson, Psy. D., is the Kansas Health Science Center president. She said one of the goals of KansasCOM is to provide more doctors for underserved areas of Kansas.

“We are desperately short in the state of Kansas,” she said. “As of right now, we rank 39th as it relates to physicians per capita, so extremely low in the state of Kansas. And I think it’s approximately 41st in health care quality.”

She said the situation is worse in the rural areas of the state.

“Out of the state’s 105 counties, 92 are considered partially or wholly underserved, representing nearly one-third of the state’s population,” Masson said. “To address this need, our vision has been to build a forward-thinking medical school that becomes a world-class training hub for osteopathic physicians.”

She said they realize one of the challenges will be getting the newly-trained doctors to stay in Kansas.

“We’re up for that challenge,” Masson said. “In thinking about how it is that we can take, for example, Kansas-based students, move then into the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, have them have clinical rotations in the great state of Kansas, and then, ultimately have residency opportunities here as well, and if we’re able to do all of that, we have about a 60-70% chance that we can retain that talent here in the state of Kansas.”

The college has achieved pre-accreditation status. It has already received 1,500 student applications for the 85 openings. So far, about a quarter of the applications are from Kansas students. Applications are being accepted until Apr. 15.

Masson said she expects to have nearly 99 full-time and part-time employees by the time classes start on Aug. 1.

The school features an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small study group rooms for team-based learning, an integrated anatomy sciences lab, and much more.

“I know that we are well-positioned to build an innovative medical school that will positively impact the health care landscape in Kansas and beyond,” Masson said.

Richard Winslow, Ph.D., is the associate dean for student affairs and services. He said KansasCOM will make an immediate and lasting impact on the health of the Wichita community.

“Beginning in the first year, students will engage with nonprofits in and around Wichita to give back and learn about the social determinants of health,” he said. “We’re committed to training aspiring osteopathic physicians from rural parts of our state in an innovative and caring, inclusive environment so that they can return home after graduation and residency training and provide a higher standard of care to the areas that need it most.”

Winslow said the class sizes will increase over the next couple of years. KansasCOM will accept 127 students in the fall of 2023 and then achieve a full class size of 170 in 2024.

He said the osteopathic school will be different from the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

“We’re training osteopathic physicians, and osteopathic physicians are very much focused on the whole person and the whole human and really seeing and delivering medical care in a different and unique way,” Winslow said. “The students that we’re going to train have additional training that doesn’t occur at MD schools, and that’s in osteopathic manipulative medicine or osteopathic manipulative treatments.”

He said osteopathic doctors learn a patient’s health history and help them learn how to avoid illness.

“When they are sick, utilizing the body’s natural ability to selfheal is an important aspect of osteopathic medicine,” Winslow said.

Masson said they knew from the start they wanted the college to be in the heart of Wichita.

“From the very beginning, we knew we wanted to be a part of revitalizing downtown, and we made that commitment and that investment in choosing this particular area to do it,” she said.

Mayor Brandon Whipple said KansasCOM will increase Wichita’s profile around the nation, and it will be an economic boon to the whole area.

“We’re now going to have more students living downtown, more students coming in from downtown, which is going to have a ripple effect when it comes to our restaurants when it comes to our entertainment, when it comes to the baseball stadium and development around there,” Whipple said. “So, overall, this is a home run.”

The mayor said this will also diversify the economic blueprint in the downtown area.

“We have seen, in previous recessions, when the job market goes down, people actually go back to school,” Whipple said.

“There are towns that actually, that their entire city, their entire economy circles around an institution of higher education. That is their motor, their engine,” he said. “And here we are slapping one of those rights in downtown Wichita.”