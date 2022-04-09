WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The new Evergreen Community Center & Library had its grand opening Saturday. KSN News talked with city leaders who say they’ve been waiting for this day.

Community leaders at the resource center say they’ve been waiting for this day ever since they moved locations, and now that it’s here, they can’t wait to share the excitement with the public. The ribbon cutting was at at 10 a.m. and featured food trucks and Mexican dancers.

“For our grand opening, the building is finally done, and the murals are all complete and the furniture is here, and we are also going to take a moment and pause and celebrate the exciting activities we have happening,” said Ariel Rodriguez, executive director of Empower.

For those who have not attended the new resource center the address is 2601 N. Arkansas. To get in contact with the staff at the center people can call (316) 303-8181.