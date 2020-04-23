Wichita’s only 24-hour animal hospital relocates, doubles in size

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chances are, if you are a pet owner, you have Googled this place.

The Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Wichita (VESHW) is the area’s only 24-hour pet hospital, performing surgeries and treating dogs and cats on what could be their worst day.

As of today, the hospital has a new address.

Formerly at Kellogg and Washington, the new VESHW has doubled in size and re-located to 21st and Zoo Boulevard, across from the Sedgwick County Zoo.

“We had completely outgrown our existing hospital so this is like I said, double the size and we’re just able to allow better treatment to those pets,” director of marketing Heather Newhouse said.

The new VESHW features three surgery suites, nine exam rooms, a CT scanner, a dedicated feline waiting area, equipment upgrades, and advanced diagnostic technology.

Services continue to include 24/7 emergency and critical care (365 days year), surgery, dentistry and oral surgery, advanced imaging, hydrotherapy, rehabilitation, and acupuncture.

During the coronavirus pandemic, VESHW reports seeing an increase in patients as other veterinary practices have cut back on their hours.

As of Tuesday, the address for Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Wichita is 5618 W 21st Street N, Wichita, KS 67205.

