Wichita’s Q-Line will return at the end of May

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting May 29th, Wichitans will be able to once again hop on the Q-Line. During the pause in service due to the pandemic, all the old Q-Line trolleys have been replaced with a new, 100% electric fleet.

“These will be much more comfortable for passengers,” said Nathaniel Hinkel, the senior communications specialist for Wichita Transit. 

Hinkel said Wichita Transit needs drivers to alleviate the current ones but claims that won’t stop the Q-Line from starting up at the end of the month.

“We’re excited to bring back to Q-Line,” continued Hinkel.

Hinkel said the community has been asking to resume the service. Quinn Rhodes said she’s constantly moving between Delano and downtown.

“I’ve really missed it. So it’s gonna be really cool to have that as an option again,” commented Rhodes. 

Alden Wilner is also a big fan of the ease the Q-Line provides. 

“It just kind of brings Wichita Downtown closer and makes it a little more accessible”, said Wilner. 

The return of the Q-Line may help relieve congestion during busy weekends and Windsurge games. 

“That’s the best part. I don’t have to look for parking,” said Wilner.

Hinkel says the exact route and schedule of the Q-Line will be released in the coming week or two.

