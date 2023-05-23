WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Riverfest needs volunteers for the eight-day event.

Riverfest runs June 2 through June 10 in downtown Wichita. It is the 51st year of the event.

Wichita Festivals says volunteers assist in manning barricades for the parade and Fidelity River Run. They also sell buttons, food court tickets and merchandise.

Volunteers who sign up and work four shifts or more will be entered into drawings for VIP Tickets to Shaggy, Parker Millsap, and Parmalee. They can also win Riverfest merchandise, gift certificates, hotel stays, Visa gift cards and more.

